BidaskClub Lowers Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment Corporation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment Corporation by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 38,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services. The Company’s segments include Caesars Entertainment Resort Properties, LLC (CERP), Caesars Growth Partners, LLC (CGP) and Other. The Company’s facilities include gaming offerings, food and beverage outlets, hotel and convention space, and non-gaming entertainment options.

