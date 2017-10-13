BidaskClub Downgrades Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO) to Sell

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZAYO. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. William Blair restated an “ourperform” rating on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Zayo Group Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Get Zayo Group Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE ZAYO) opened at 35.33 on Wednesday. Zayo Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $35.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.94 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05.

Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE:ZAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.67 million. Zayo Group Holdings had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Zayo Group Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “BidaskClub Downgrades Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (ZAYO) to Sell” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/bidaskclub-downgrades-zayo-group-holdings-inc-zayo-to-sell.html.

In related news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $41,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,689.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fund X/C Lp Gtcr sold 4,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $161,445,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,617,498 shares of company stock valued at $192,225,997. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings by 38.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 209,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 58,230 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group Holdings by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 522,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zayo Group Holdings in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,995,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group Holdings by 13.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group Holdings by 19.6% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zayo Group Holdings

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc provides communications infrastructure services, including fiber and bandwidth connectivity, colocation and cloud infrastructure to a range of businesses. The Company operates in five segments: Dark Fiber Solutions, Network Connectivity, Colocation and Cloud Infrastructure, Zayo Canada and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.