Bezant Resources plc (BZT) Rating Reiterated by Beaufort Securities

Beaufort Securities reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Bezant Resources plc (LON:BZT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

In other news, insider Evan Kirby purchased 1,522,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £15,220.41 ($20,011.06).

About Bezant Resources plc

Bezant Resources Plc is an exploration company. The Company is engaged in natural resource development and beneficiation. The Company’s operations are focused on four geographical segments, which include the United Kingdom, Argentina and the Philippines, and Colombia, and comprise the business of exploration, evaluation and development of mineral resources.

