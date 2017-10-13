Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 6,661 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,622 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,444,032 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $541,521,000 after purchasing an additional 783,394 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $405,008,000 after purchasing an additional 439,180 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,562,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $375,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,792 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 589.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,912,226 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $339,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054,642 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,233,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $300,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM Incorporated alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ QCOM) opened at 53.00 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.92 and a 12 month high of $71.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The wireless technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post $4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.36%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.37 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/berkeley-capital-partners-llc-acquires-6661-shares-of-qualcomm-incorporated-qcom.html.

In other news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 4,740 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $245,911.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 5,810 shares of company stock valued at $301,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.