Bemis’ (BMS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS AG initiated coverage on Bemis in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Bemis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Bemis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Bemis in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bemis in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Bemis (BMS) traded up 0.376% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.705. 55,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Bemis has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.067 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53.

Bemis (NYSE:BMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Bemis had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 5.18%. Bemis’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bemis will post $2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Bemis by 31.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Bemis by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC lifted its stake in Bemis by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bemis in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bemis by 0.7% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Bemis Company Profile

Bemis Company, Inc is a manufacturer of packaging products. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. Packaging and Global Packaging. The U.S. Packaging segment represents all food, consumer, and industrial products packaging-related manufacturing operations located in the United States. The Global Packaging segment includes all packaging-related manufacturing operations located outside of the United States, as well as global medical device and pharmaceutical packaging-related manufacturing operations.

