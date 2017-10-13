Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) in a report issued on Thursday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BECN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.73.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) traded up 0.75% during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.42. The stock had a trading volume of 412,263 shares. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post $2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyds Banking Group plc now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc is engaged in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials in the United States and Canada. It also distributes complementary building products for residential and non-residential building exteriors. Its product portfolio includes residential roofing products, non-residential roofing products and complementary building products.

