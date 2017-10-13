BB&T Investment Services Inc. Invests $239,000 in NorthWestern Corporation (NWE)

BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corporation by 110.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corporation by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,681,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,705,000 after buying an additional 69,473 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corporation by 6.5% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 130,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corporation by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 185,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Corporation during the second quarter worth about $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern Corporation news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $219,119.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) traded up 0.36% on Friday, reaching $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,089 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.36. NorthWestern Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.11.

NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $283.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.42 million. NorthWestern Corporation had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corporation will post $3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NorthWestern Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Williams Capital increased their price objective on NorthWestern Corporation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded NorthWestern Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. NorthWestern Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NorthWestern Corporation Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska.

