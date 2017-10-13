BB&T Investment Services Inc. Invests $195,000 in Scana Corporation (SCG) Stock

BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scana Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scana Corporation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Scana Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scana Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scana Corporation by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Scana Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Scana Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Scana Corporation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scana Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Scana Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.06.

Shares of Scana Corporation (SCG) traded up 0.67% on Friday, hitting $49.93. 449,180 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30. Scana Corporation has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.23.

Scana Corporation (NYSE:SCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Scana Corporation had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scana Corporation will post $4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Scana Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Scana Corporation Company Profile

SCANA Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity in South Carolina. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Operations, Gas Distribution, Gas Marketing and All Other. The Company is engaged in the purchase, transmission and sale of natural gas in North Carolina and South Carolina.

