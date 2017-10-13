Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Baytex Energy Trust is a conventional oil and gas income trust focused on maintaining its production and asset base through internal property development and delivering consistent returns to its unitholders. “

Get Baytex Energy Corp alerts:

BTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Baytex Energy Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Baytex Energy Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Baytex Energy Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Baytex Energy Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Baytex Energy Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE BTE) opened at 2.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. Baytex Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The company’s market capitalization is $661.61 million.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Baytex Energy Corp had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/baytex-energy-corp-bte-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Baytex Energy Corp in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy Corp by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 63,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 36,851 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy Corp by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 67,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,497 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Baytex Energy Corp by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 104,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,587 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Baytex Energy Corp during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

About Baytex Energy Corp

Baytex Energy Corp. (Baytex) is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, exploiting and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and related assets in Canada (Alberta and Saskatchewan) and in the United States (Texas). The Company’s crude oil and natural gas operations are organized into four business units: Lloydminster, Peace River, Conventional and United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.