Bayer AG (BAYN) Given a €129.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN) received a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAYN. UBS AG set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Bayer AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Commerzbank Ag set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Bayer AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Bayer AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. equinet AG set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Bayer AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Bayer AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bayer AG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €121.68 ($143.16).

Shares of Bayer AG (BAYN) opened at 118.175 on Friday. Bayer AG has a 12 month low of €85.72 and a 12 month high of €123.83. The company has a market capitalization of €103.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.442. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €111.39 and its 200 day moving average is €112.22.

Bayer AG Company Profile

