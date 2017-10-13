Bayer AG (BAYN) Earns “Buy” Rating from J P Morgan Chase & Co

Bayer AG (FRA:BAYN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co in a research note issued on Friday.

BAYN has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Bayer AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Bayer AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup Inc. set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on Bayer AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Nord/LB set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Bayer AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a €137.00 ($161.18) price target on Bayer AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer AG currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €121.86 ($143.37).

Shares of Bayer AG (BAYN) traded up 1.150% during midday trading on Friday, hitting €118.025. The stock had a trading volume of 7,647 shares. Bayer AG has a 52 week low of €85.72 and a 52 week high of €123.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €111.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €112.22. The stock has a market capitalization of €102.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.416.

