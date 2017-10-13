Basf Se (BAS) PT Set at €90.10 by Commerzbank Ag

Basf Se (ETR:BAS) has been given a €90.10 ($106.00) target price by analysts at Commerzbank Ag in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf Se in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Macquarie set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Basf Se and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Basf Se and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Basf Se and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Basf Se and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €91.92 ($108.14).

Shares of Basf Se (ETR BAS) opened at 88.861 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.91. Basf Se has a 52-week low of €75.30 and a 52-week high of €94.15. The company has a market capitalization of €81.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.092.

Basf Se Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

