Barings LLC Has $946,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Barings LLC maintained its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $3,912,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,455,000 after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in AutoZone by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $21,538,000. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (down from $725.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (down from $590.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. cut their price target on shares of AutoZone and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $735.85.

WARNING: “Barings LLC Has $946,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/barings-llc-has-946000-position-in-autozone-inc-azo.html.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $15.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.11 by $0.07. AutoZone had a net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.48%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.96, for a total transaction of $1,754,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoZone

Autozone, Inc is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. The Company operates through the Auto Parts Locations segment. The Auto Parts Locations segment is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts and accessories. As of August 27, 2016, the Company operated through 5,814 locations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.