Barings LLC Has $872,000 Position in Dollar General Corporation (DG)

Barings LLC maintained its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Dollar General Corporation were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Dollar General Corporation by 18,170.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Corporation by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Dollar General Corporation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General Corporation by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General Corporation by 7,109.3% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Dollar General Corporation had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General Corporation’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar General Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.79.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 11,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $866,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,046. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

