Barclays PLC Boosts HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) Price Target to $40.00

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) had its price objective increased by Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank set a $29.00 target price on shares of HollyFrontier Corporation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier Corporation presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Get HollyFrontier Corporation alerts:

Shares of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE HFC) traded up 0.11% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.36. 361,811 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.23. HollyFrontier Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86.

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. HollyFrontier Corporation had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corporation will post $1.65 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/barclays-plc-boosts-hollyfrontier-corporation-hfc-price-target-to-40-00.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. HollyFrontier Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 167.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in HollyFrontier Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. AT Bancorp acquired a new position in HollyFrontier Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in HollyFrontier Corporation by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier Corporation by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in HollyFrontier Corporation by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company’s El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.