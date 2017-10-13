Barclays PLC (BCS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Barclays' shares on NYSE have significantly underperformed the industry over the last six months. The company has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in only one of the trailing four quarters. Also, the company has been facing pressure on revenues owing to weak global economic recovery and uncertainty related to Brexit. However, the bank's restructuring and simplifying efforts ended successfully leading to the closure of the Non-Core division and continued decline in expenses. A strong balance sheet position is another positive for the company.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BCS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Barclays PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barclays PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a sell rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC in a report on Monday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.24.

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) opened at 10.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $43.27 billion. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Barclays PLC had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. Analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post $0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Barclays sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays PLC by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays PLC by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Barclays PLC by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,904,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,533,000 after buying an additional 724,794 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Barclays PLC by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

