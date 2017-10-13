Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) Posts Earnings Results

Bank of South Carolina Corp. (NASDAQ:BKSC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Bank of South Carolina Corp. had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 29.42%.

Bank of South Carolina Corp. (BKSC) opened at 18.65 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.35 and a 12-month high of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of South Carolina Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Bank of South Carolina Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry acquired 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $40,825.98. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 5,272 shares of company stock valued at $88,616 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of South Carolina Corp. stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina Corp. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,302 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.31% of Bank of South Carolina Corp. worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Corp. Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation is a financial institution holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services through its subsidiary, The Bank of South Carolina (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank, which operates principally in the Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley counties of South Carolina.

