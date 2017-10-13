Bank of Nova Scotia Has $13.09 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Biogen were worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 14.9% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 93.2% during the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 16.8% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS AG upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Vetr cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.49.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $1,442,509.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 7,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,761,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ BIIB) traded down 0.06% during trading on Friday, hitting $333.10. The stock had a trading volume of 158,879 shares. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.77. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.28 and a 52-week high of $335.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.04 and its 200 day moving average is $282.89.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post $21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

