Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,765 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.44% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 151,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 51,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) opened at 6.33 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The stock’s market cap is $571.14 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.46% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.92) EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INO. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.98.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

