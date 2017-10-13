Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 7,807 Shares of Lsb Industries Inc. (LXU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.85% of Lsb Industries worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in Lsb Industries by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 561,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 103,873 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lsb Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Lsb Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lsb Industries by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after buying an additional 117,842 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lsb Industries by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 96,060 shares during the period. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Lsb Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Lsb Industries Inc. (NYSE LXU) opened at 7.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 4.54. Lsb Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48.

Lsb Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Lsb Industries had a net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. Lsb Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lsb Industries Inc. will post ($2.68) earnings per share for the current year.

About Lsb Industries

LSB Industries, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacture and sale of chemical products. The Company operates through chemical business segment. It is a manufacturer and distributor of nitrogen fertilizer and other nitrogen products in North America.

