Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (CHCT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.80% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 30,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 20.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) opened at 27.36 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a market cap of $347.09 million, a PE ratio of 99.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is an integrated healthcare real estate company. The Company owns and acquires, or finances, real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers in non-urban markets. It has investments in healthcare real estate, including mortgage and other loans.

