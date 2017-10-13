Bank of America Corporation Raises L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (LLL) Price Target to $205.00

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Corporation from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen and Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L-3 Communications Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded L-3 Communications Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Drexel Hamilton upgraded L-3 Communications Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.50.

L-3 Communications Holdings (NYSE:LLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. L-3 Communications Holdings had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. L-3 Communications Holdings’s payout ratio is currently 33.82%.

In other news, insider Michael T. Strianese sold 22,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $3,911,679.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ralph Dambrosio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total value of $901,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,622 shares of company stock worth $13,649,909. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLL. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L-3 Communications Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in L-3 Communications Holdings by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in L-3 Communications Holdings by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in L-3 Communications Holdings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in L-3 Communications Holdings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About L-3 Communications Holdings

L3 Technologies, Inc, formerly L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc, is a prime contractor in Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment and security and detection systems. The Company provides a broad range of communication and electronic systems and products used on military and commercial platforms.

