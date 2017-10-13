BancorpSouth, Inc. (BXS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2017 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

BancorpSouth, Inc. (NYSE:BXS) – Analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of BancorpSouth in a report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for BancorpSouth’s FY2017 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of BancorpSouth in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded BancorpSouth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded BancorpSouth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BancorpSouth in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancorpSouth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of BancorpSouth (BXS) opened at 31.70 on Wednesday. BancorpSouth has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.08.

BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. BancorpSouth had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BancorpSouth by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth by 92.5% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth by 124.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth by 16.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth by 15.8% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from BancorpSouth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. BancorpSouth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.57%.

About BancorpSouth

BancorpSouth, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through its principal bank subsidiary, BancorpSouth Bank (the Bank), conducts commercial banking and financial services operations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas and Illinois. The Company’s segments include Community Banking, Insurance Agencies, and General Corporate and Other.

