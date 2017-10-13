Balyasny Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (ENLK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,846 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners, were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in EnLink Midstream Partners, by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,660,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,393,000 after acquiring an additional 582,364 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream Partners, by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in EnLink Midstream Partners, by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream Partners, during the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream Partners, by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 810,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 86,690 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream Partners LP alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ENLK. BidaskClub raised EnLink Midstream Partners, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream Partners, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised EnLink Midstream Partners, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut EnLink Midstream Partners, from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on EnLink Midstream Partners, in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/balyasny-asset-management-llc-lowers-holdings-in-enlink-midstream-partners-lp-enlk.html.

About EnLink Midstream Partners,

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP is a midstream company. The Company’s business activities are conducted through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP (the Operating Partnership) and the subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership. The Company operates through five segments: Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.