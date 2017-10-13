Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 371,278 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Allegheny Technologies worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATI. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,472,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 492,540 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 80,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,184,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) opened at 24.31 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The company’s market cap is $2.65 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $880.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is a manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC), and Flat Rolled Products (FRP). The HPMC segment produces, converts and distributes a range of materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components and machined parts.

