Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 36,563 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,563 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in PulteGroup by 2.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 10,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup Inc. alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS AG downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.45.

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE PHM) opened at 27.09 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $27.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. PulteGroup had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 36,563 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/balyasny-asset-management-llc-acquires-36563-shares-of-pultegroup-inc-phm.html.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.