Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.61.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Baidu (NASDAQ BIDU) traded up 1.29% on Friday, hitting $262.68. 2,111,262 shares of the company were exchanged. Baidu has a 52 week low of $159.54 and a 52 week high of $264.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.03 and its 200 day moving average is $201.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Baidu by 74.2% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 17,786.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 20,810 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc is a Chinese language Internet search provider. The Company offers a Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find information online, including Webpages, news, images, documents and multimedia files, through links provided on its Website. In addition to serving individual Internet search users, the Company provides a platform for businesses to reach customers.

