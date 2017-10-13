Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Lifted to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:AXTA) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Nomura currently has $28.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup Inc. lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Axalta Coating Systems Ltd alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) traded up 0.07% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.31. 479,588 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2831.00. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NASDAQ:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post $1.19 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Lifted to Buy at Nomura” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/axalta-coating-systems-ltd-axta-lifted-to-buy-at-nomura.html.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $4,699,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,672.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel L. Smolik purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,898.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 96,878 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $698,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of coatings systems primarily serving the transportation industry. The Company’s segments include Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. Through its Performance Coatings segment, the Company provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.