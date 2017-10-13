Avnet, Inc. (AVT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Avnet is one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and computer products. The divestment of the Technology Solution division has allowed Avnet to focus on high-growth areas such as marketing electronic components and related products in the supply chain. The company intends to use its resources to make investments in embedded solutions, IoT and critical digital platforms as well as expand its footprint in newer markets. Furthermore, acquisitions such as Premier Farnell and Dragon Innovation are likely to bolster Avnet’s portfolio and expand global operations. Nonetheless, a significant portion of Avnet’s revenues comes from the sale of semiconductors, which is a cyclical industry, characterized by changes in technology and manufacturing capacity and subject to significant market upturns and downturns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry over the last one year.”

AVT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America Corporation lowered Avnet from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Avnet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

In other news, Director J Veronica Biggins sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $393,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,191 shares in the company, valued at $452,286.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 373,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 68.9% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 33,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 9.3% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 563,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HPM Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 68.2% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc is a distributor of electronic components, enterprise computer, networking and storage products and software, and embedded subsystems. The Company operates through Electronics Marketing (EM) segment. The EM segment markets and sells semiconductors; interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices (IP&E), and embedded products to a customer base serving various end markets.

