Aviva plc (AV) Insider Nitinbhai Amin Buys 30 Shares

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Nitinbhai Amin purchased 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 498 ($6.55) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($196.42).

Nitinbhai Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, Nitinbhai Amin purchased 29 shares of Aviva plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 511 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £148.19 ($194.83).

On Monday, August 14th, Nitinbhai Amin purchased 28 shares of Aviva plc stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 524 ($6.89) per share, for a total transaction of £146.72 ($192.90).

Aviva plc (LON:AV) traded down 0.08% during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 499.60. 4,621,173 shares of the stock traded hands. Aviva plc has a 52-week low of GBX 411.30 and a 52-week high of GBX 570.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 507.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 523.17. The company’s market cap is GBX 20.24 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aviva plc from GBX 601 ($7.90) to GBX 627 ($8.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Aviva plc from GBX 598 ($7.86) to GBX 608 ($7.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva plc in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.90) price target on shares of Aviva plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.35) price target on shares of Aviva plc in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 569 ($7.48).

About Aviva plc

Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities.

