Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Bought by Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C.

Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the first quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.4% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $390,256.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,816.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria Black sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $67,289.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,657 shares of company stock worth $4,457,476 over the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.29.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Bought by Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/automatic-data-processing-adp-shares-bought-by-wayne-hummer-investments-l-l-c.html.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE ADP) opened at 113.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $85.48 and a 52-week high of $121.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average of $104.64.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.