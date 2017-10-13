Autohome Inc. (ATHM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATHM. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Autohome from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark Co. upgraded Autohome from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Shares of Autohome (NYSE ATHM) traded up 3.55% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.46. 872,400 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.24. Autohome has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $67.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 2.16.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $230.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autohome will post $2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 2,290.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,470,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 1,380.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,473,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171,817 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 969.5% in the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,286,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 1,384.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 624,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 11,397.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 555,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,199,000 after acquiring an additional 550,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc is an online destination for automobile consumers in China. The Company is engaged in the provision of online advertising and dealer subscription services in the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and mobile applications, delivers content to automobile buyers and owners.

