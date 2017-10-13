AT&T Inc. (T) Stake Decreased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.84 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, September 1st. Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.24 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

