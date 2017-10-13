Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation by 20.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 311,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 53,069 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation by 5.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Atmos Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Barclays PLC restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Atmos Energy Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atmos Energy Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Atmos Energy Corporation from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Atmos Energy Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other Atmos Energy Corporation news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.12 per share, with a total value of $132,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) opened at 86.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06. Atmos Energy Corporation has a one year low of $68.51 and a one year high of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $526.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post $3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Corporation Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation is a fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. It operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services.

