Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NASDAQ:ATKR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products. It offers steel tubes and pipes, electrical conduit, armored wire and cable, cable trays, metal framing systems and building components. Atkore International Group Inc. is based in Harvey, Illinois. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Atkore International Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Atkore International Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Atkore International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atkore International Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atkore International Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of Atkore International Group (NASDAQ:ATKR) traded up 2.24% on Tuesday, reaching $19.66. 49,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. Atkore International Group has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.22.

Atkore International Group (NASDAQ:ATKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atkore International Group will post $1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 77,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group in the first quarter valued at about $139,000.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S.

