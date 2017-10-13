Athersys (ATHX) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Athersys (NASDAQ: ATHX) is one of 292 publicly-traded companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Athersys to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Athersys and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Athersys $3.43 million -$27.30 million -7.76 Athersys Competitors $258.58 million $65.85 million -7.43

Athersys’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Athersys. Athersys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Athersys and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athersys 0 0 3 0 3.00 Athersys Competitors 740 2974 11068 223 2.72

Athersys presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 322.22%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 30.64%. Given Athersys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Athersys is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Athersys and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athersys -729.07% -121.47% -88.83% Athersys Competitors -5,527.75% -454.25% -42.54%

Volatility and Risk

Athersys has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athersys’ peers have a beta of 6.66, meaning that their average stock price is 566% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Athersys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Athersys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Athersys peers beat Athersys on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc. is an international biotechnology company that is focused primarily in the field of regenerative medicine. The Company’s MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, is its lead platform product and is in later-stage clinical development. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, certain pulmonary conditions and other conditions where the standard of care is limited or inadequate for many patients. In the neurological area, the Company evaluated in a completed Phase II trial, the potential for MultiStem treatment of patients with a history of neurological damage from an ischemic stroke. The Company initiated a Phase II clinical study in the United States for the administration of MultiStem cell therapy to patients with a history of an acute myocardial infarction, or AMI.

