athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.55.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATHN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of athenahealth from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $163.00) on shares of athenahealth in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of athenahealth in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price objective on shares of athenahealth from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th.
Shares of athenahealth (ATHN) traded down 4.60% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,004 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.47 and a beta of 1.76. athenahealth has a one year low of $90.11 and a one year high of $158.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day moving average of $130.04.
athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The health services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. athenahealth had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that athenahealth will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Jonathan Bush sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $573,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,831,541.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan D. Porter sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $64,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turner Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of athenahealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. FNY Partners Fund LP grew its position in shares of athenahealth by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 1,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of athenahealth by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of athenahealth by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Bridges Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of athenahealth by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.
athenahealth Company Profile
athenahealth, Inc provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination and population health services. The Company also offers Epocrates and other point-of-care mobile applications. The Company delivers majority of its service offerings through a single instance of cloud-based software, athenaNet.
Receive News & Ratings for athenahealth Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for athenahealth Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.