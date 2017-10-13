athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of athenahealth in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of athenahealth in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Group LLC cut their target price on shares of athenahealth from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $136.00 target price on shares of athenahealth and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Get athenahealth Inc. alerts:

Shares of athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) opened at 120.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day moving average of $130.04. athenahealth has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 153.53 and a beta of 1.76.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The health services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.68 million. athenahealth had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that athenahealth will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/athenahealth-inc-athn-cut-to-c-at-thestreet.html.

In other news, Director Brandon H. Hull sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $112,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan D. Porter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.13, for a total transaction of $42,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,505 shares of company stock worth $2,240,851. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of athenahealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of athenahealth by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its position in shares of athenahealth by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 1,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of athenahealth by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Bridges Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of athenahealth by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

athenahealth Company Profile

athenahealth, Inc provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination and population health services. The Company also offers Epocrates and other point-of-care mobile applications. The Company delivers majority of its service offerings through a single instance of cloud-based software, athenaNet.

Receive News & Ratings for athenahealth Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for athenahealth Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.