athenahealth, Inc. (ATHN) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of athenahealth in a report on Monday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of athenahealth in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Group LLC cut their target price on shares of athenahealth from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $136.00 target price on shares of athenahealth and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.
Shares of athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) opened at 120.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day moving average of $130.04. athenahealth has a 52 week low of $90.11 and a 52 week high of $158.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 153.53 and a beta of 1.76.
athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The health services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.68 million. athenahealth had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that athenahealth will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Brandon H. Hull sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $112,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan D. Porter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.13, for a total transaction of $42,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,505 shares of company stock worth $2,240,851. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turner Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of athenahealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of athenahealth by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP boosted its position in shares of athenahealth by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 1,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of athenahealth by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Bridges Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of athenahealth by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.
athenahealth Company Profile
athenahealth, Inc provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination and population health services. The Company also offers Epocrates and other point-of-care mobile applications. The Company delivers majority of its service offerings through a single instance of cloud-based software, athenaNet.
