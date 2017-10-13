Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al Sells 13,100 Shares of Trecora Resources (TREC) Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 13,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $166,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 11th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 13,933 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $177,645.75.
- On Tuesday, October 10th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 30,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $384,600.00.
- On Monday, October 9th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 6,734 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $85,858.50.
- On Friday, October 6th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 8,534 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $110,771.32.
- On Thursday, October 5th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 11,500 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $151,570.00.
- On Wednesday, October 4th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 7,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $93,310.00.
- On Tuesday, October 3rd, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,100 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $267,129.00.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 16,516 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $218,011.20.
- On Friday, September 29th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $263,600.00.
- On Thursday, September 28th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 20,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $62.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 3.94%.
Several analysts have issued reports on TREC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Trecora Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 576.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Trecora Resources Company Profile
Trecora Resources (TREC) is a provider of high-purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes. TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high-purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: specialty petrochemical products and specialty synthetic waxes.
