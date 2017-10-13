Atalaya Mining PLC (ATYM) Receives “Buy” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining PLC (LON:ATYM) in a report published on Thursday. FinnCap currently has a GBX 235 ($3.09) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.22) price target on shares of Atalaya Mining PLC in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of Atalaya Mining PLC (LON:ATYM) traded up 3.43% during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 181.00. The company had a trading volume of 66,351 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 211.19 million. Atalaya Mining PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 76.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 16,400.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.34.

About Atalaya Mining PLC

Atalaya Mining PLC, formerly EMED Mining Public Limited, is a Cyprus-based new European copper company focused on the re-start of production at the Rio Tinto Copper Project. It comprises a number of deposits including one of the largest copper deposits in Spain and is located in the Iberian Pyrite Belt.

