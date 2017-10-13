ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Upgraded to Outperform by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASML. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of ASML Holding N.V. in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML Holding N.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of ASML Holding N.V. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of ASML Holding N.V. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of ASML Holding N.V. from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) traded up 1.55% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.30. 809,497 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $98.71 and a 1-year high of $176.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.25.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. ASML Holding N.V. had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post $5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,671 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,068,000. Institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of chip-making equipment. The Company is engaged in the development, production, marketing, selling and servicing of semiconductor equipment systems, consisting of lithography systems. The Company’s products include systems, and installed base products and services.

