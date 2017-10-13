Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.92

Shares of Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.92 and last traded at $42.00, with a volume of 52,682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARTNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artesian Resources Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Artesian Resources Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Artesian Resources Corporation alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $391.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Water Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources Corporation by 899.1% in the 1st quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 86,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 78,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources Corporation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Artesian Resources Corporation by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,048 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Artesian Resources Corporation by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 74,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFG Advisors LP lifted its stake in Artesian Resources Corporation by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 144,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/13/artesian-resources-corporation-artna-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-41-92.html.

Artesian Resources Corporation Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries offer water, wastewater and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The Company distributes and sells water, including water for public and private fire protection, to residential, commercial, industrial, municipal and utility customers in the states of Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.