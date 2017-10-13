Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (ATW)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE:ATW) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333,920 shares of the offshore driller’s stock after selling 1,905,406 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.66% of Atwood Oceanics worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atwood Oceanics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,399,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Atwood Oceanics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,614 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. GLG Partners LP increased its holdings in Atwood Oceanics by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. GLG Partners LP now owns 644,057 shares of the offshore driller’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 293,839 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Atwood Oceanics during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atwood Oceanics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,815,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

ATW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atwood Oceanics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Atwood Oceanics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Atwood Oceanics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on Atwood Oceanics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $10.00 target price on Atwood Oceanics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Atwood Oceanics, Inc. (NYSE:ATW) traded up 1.97% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.32. The stock had a trading volume of 29,578,438 shares. Atwood Oceanics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The stock’s market cap is $749.87 million.

Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The offshore driller reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Atwood Oceanics had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $117.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Atwood Oceanics’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atwood Oceanics, Inc. will post ($0.47) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atwood Oceanics Profile

Atwood Oceanics, Inc is an offshore drilling company engaged in the drilling and completion of exploration and development wells for the global oil and gas industry. The Company owns various types of drilling rigs, such as Ultra-Deepwater Rigs, Deepwater Semisubmersibles and Jackups. Its Ultra-deepwater Rigs and Deepwater Semisubmersibles include Atwood Achiever, Atwood Archer, Atwood Admiral, Atwood Advantage, Atwood Condor, Atwood Eagle and Atwood Osprey.

