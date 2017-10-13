Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.80% of Rush Enterprises worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

Rush Enterprises Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc is an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Through its Rush Truck Centers, it offers services, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products.

