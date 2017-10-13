Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 26,872 Shares of China Telecom Corp Ltd (CHA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of China Telecom Corp Ltd (NYSE:CHA) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,872 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in China Telecom Corp were worth $12,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in China Telecom Corp by 42.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in China Telecom Corp during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in China Telecom Corp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 205,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in China Telecom Corp by 109.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in China Telecom Corp by 38.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised China Telecom Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered China Telecom Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on China Telecom Corp in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

China Telecom Corp Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunications and related businesses. The Company provides integrated information services, including wireline and mobile telecommunications services, Internet access services, information services and other value-added telecommunications services.

