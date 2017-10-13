Arotech Corporation (ARTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Arotech Corporation operates two business divisions: Electric Fuel Batteries — developing and manufacturing zinc-air batteries for military and homeland security applications and developing electric vehicle batteries for zero emission public transportation; and Arotech Defense — consisting of IES Interactive, which provides advanced high-tech multimedia training systems for law enforcement and paramilitary organizations, MDT Armor, which provides vehicle armoring for the military, industrial and private sectors, and Arcon Security. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Arotech Corporation in a report on Sunday, August 13th.

Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arotech Corporation had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARTX. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Arotech Corporation in the first quarter worth about $676,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arotech Corporation by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 264,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arotech Corporation by 73.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arotech Corporation by 35.9% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 436,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 115,254 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arotech Corporation by 105.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 166,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Arotech Corporation Company Profile

Arotech Corporation is a defense and security products and services company, engaged in providing interactive simulation for military, law enforcement and commercial markets, and batteries and charging systems for the military, commercial and medical markets. The Company operates through two segments: Training and Simulation Division, and Power Systems Division.

