Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (WMT)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 5.8% in the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 3.3% in the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 89.2% in the first quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 124.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 49.8% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $84.00 target price on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $88.00 price target on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $74.00 price target on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE:WMT) opened at 86.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.45. Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.29.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $123.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Wal-Mart Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. will post $4.37 EPS for the current year.

Wal-Mart Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Wal-Mart Stores news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 474,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $37,942,321.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,048,580 shares in the company, valued at $804,288,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,924,828 shares of company stock valued at $785,676,492. 51.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wal-Mart Stores Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

