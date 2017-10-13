Arista Networks (ANET) vs. UTStarcom Holdings Corp (UTSI) Financial Comparison

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get Arista Networks Inc. alerts:

Arista Networks has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTStarcom Holdings Corp has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arista Networks and UTStarcom Holdings Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arista Networks 21.74% 22.64% 14.49% UTStarcom Holdings Corp N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arista Networks and UTStarcom Holdings Corp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arista Networks $1.36 billion 10.20 $350.69 million $3.85 49.67 UTStarcom Holdings Corp $80.18 million 1.28 $535,000.00 $0.02 145.07

Arista Networks has higher revenue and earnings than UTStarcom Holdings Corp. Arista Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UTStarcom Holdings Corp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Arista Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of UTStarcom Holdings Corp shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Arista Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of UTStarcom Holdings Corp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arista Networks and UTStarcom Holdings Corp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arista Networks 0 13 18 0 2.58 UTStarcom Holdings Corp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arista Networks currently has a consensus target price of $168.89, indicating a potential downside of 11.67%. Given Arista Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arista Networks is more favorable than UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

Summary

Arista Networks beats UTStarcom Holdings Corp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc. is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and data centers for enterprise support. It develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions, which consist of its Gigabit Ethernet switches and related software. The Company’s cloud networking solutions consist of its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and its Ethernet switching and routing platforms. The programmability of EOS has allowed it to create a set of software applications that address the requirements of cloud networking, including workflow automation, network visibility and analytics, and has also allowed it to integrate with a range of third-party applications for virtualization, management, automation, orchestration and network services. EOS supports cloud and virtualization solutions, including VMware NSX, Microsoft System Center and other cloud management frameworks.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. provides broadband products, solution and services. The Company delivers broadband transport and access (both wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) and fixed line) products and solutions, optimized for mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access and Wi-Fi data offloading. Its segments include Equipment, which is focused on its equipment sales, including network infrastructure and application products, and Services, which is engaged in providing services and support of its equipment products and also the new operational support segment. The broadband product lines include family of packet transport network (PTN) products based on multi-protocol label switch transport profile (MPLS-TP) and carrier Ethernet (CE) technologies enhanced through in-house software-defined networking (SDN) platform to support the network evolution, and multi services access network (MSAN) platform. Wireless broadband access is represented by end-to-end Carrier Wi-Fi solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.