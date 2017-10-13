Ares Management L.P. (ARES) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management L.P. (NYSE:ARES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARES. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Management L.P. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Management L.P. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. began coverage on shares of Ares Management L.P. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ares Management L.P. in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Management L.P. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Ares Management L.P. (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Ares Management L.P. had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management L.P. in the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ares Management L.P. by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 235,816 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management L.P. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,200,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management L.P. during the 1st quarter worth about $14,551,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management L.P. during the 1st quarter worth about $3,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

