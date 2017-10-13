Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) Given a $12.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) received a $12.00 price objective from equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s previous close.

ARDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ ARDX) opened at 7.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. The company’s market cap is $370.07 million. Ardelyx has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $16.30.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardelyx will post ($2.19) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 52.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s therapeutics focuses on addressing cardiorenal and gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. It operates through the research, development and commercialization of biopharmaceutical products segment. The Company’s products line includes cardiorenal portfolio and gastrointestinal portfolio.

